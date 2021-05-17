Jefferson Drive upgrades to begin in July in Northfield

Ken Lahmers

NORTHFIELD – An early July start is anticipated for the Jefferson Drive drainage and pavement improvements project, with work to last up to 90 days.

At its May 12 meeting, Village Council awarded a $166,848 contract to HSH Construction & Excavating of Wadsworth after Village Engineer Daniel Collins acknowledged the firm provided the lowest and best bid of four received.

“We contracted with HSH when I was working for another community, and I was impressed with its work,” said Collins.

The contract price was slightly more than the engineer’s $163,000 estimate. Through its Community Cost Share funding, the Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District will be responsible for $38,388 of the total cost.

The only other legislative action taken by Council was approval of amendments to the 2021 appropriations, including adding the NEORSD money to the sewer fund.

Finance Director Jennifer Potvin said $10,000 was appropriated from the sewer fund for the Jefferson Drive project, while $2,950 was added to the general fund from sale of veterans’ banners and will be used to buy brackets for the banners.

Meanwhile, Council OK’d waiving the $50 event fee and $3 individual vendor fee for a craft fair to be held June 13 in the Pepper’s Fresh Market parking lot.

Councilwoman Jennifer Domzalski noted planners of the fair may schedule other dates during the summer, but Council’s approval applies only to June 13.

Although the village is not sponsoring the craft fair, Domzalski suggested it chip in $200 for rental of portable toilets. The village will wait to see if the event is OK with the owner of the Pepper’s Fresh Market plaza before going ahead with the contribution.

Law Director Brad Bryan advised although the permit fee will be waived, the planners still should fill out a permit application and related paperwork.

Mayor Jesse Nehez announced a recreation committee meeting will take place May 19, and noted work is continuing on the village’s new website.

In January, Council selected Revize of Troy, Mich. to design and manage the new website. A spokesman for the company said it could take up to six months to set up the new site. Revize has launched more than 1,300 government websites nationwide.

Collins reported he is working to obtain pricing on pavement striping services, while Councilman Gary Vojtuch said he is willing to obtain quotes so the village can place handicapped swings in the parks.

In other village news, the spring cleanup continues until May 31, with residents allowed to dispose of certain types of trash in dumpsters at the Ledge and Houghton roads service facilities. Residents are urged to dump only approved items.

Garage sale days will be May 22 and 23, when permit fees will be waived.

