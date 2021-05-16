Community Picnic for families planned for June 26

Kent Weeklies

Local Stow restaurants and organizations have been partnering together for the past 15 weeks to offer Monday Meals 4 Your Family.

Each Monday, two restaurants offer special meals and full menu options for delivery, take-out and/or dine-in. A local organization or two delivers food each week for tips. The tips benefit the organizations in a time when fundraising has been a struggle. The committee reports that collectively, local organizations have earned over $15,000 to date. And, 15 local restaurants have participated in the project.

With two more weeks to go in the Monday Meals 4 Your Family project, the committee will then break for a while to gain momentum for a one-day event on June 26. The city of Stow is sponsoring the family friendly Fun In Stow Play Day & Community Picnic.

As part of the event, attendees are able to have a picnic in the park by pre-ordering food for their family or ordering at the event. The meals will be delivered to the event site at Stow City Center complex. Delivery tips will benefit Bulldog Bags Inc.

“The cohesiveness of our community once again shines through,” stated Mayor John Pribonic. “We have had great participation from local restaurants, organizations and our residents. It’s been amazing. Together, we are Stow Strong.”

For more information about the Fun in Stow Play Day or about Monday Meals 4 Your family, visit stowohio.org.