Tallmadge schools planning vaccination clinic for students aged 12-15

Tallmadge City Schools will host COVID-19 vaccination clinics for children 12-15 on May 27 and June 17, Superintendent Steve Wood confirmed Wednesday.

Tallmadge's last day of school is May 26.

The district has previously held clinics in partnership with Akron Children's Hospital for staff members and for students 16 and older. Both clinics used the Pfizer vaccine which must be administered in two doses that are three weeks apart.

On May 10, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration expanded the emergency use authorization for the Pfizer vaccine to 12- to 15-year-olds. The younger children were then approved for shots after the May 12 meeting of an advisory committee to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices.

Wood's announcement came ahead of that meeting, as the district had already agreed to host more Akron Children's clinics this summer.

Wood said more information about the clinics and how to sign up would be coming out soon.