CFHS Class of 2021 heads toward commencement, events
Kent Weeklies
The Cuyahoga Falls High School Class of 2021 has several events including commencement this month.
Friday, 5/21 - Mandatory Senior Meeting (Casual dress)
- What: Seniors practice for the 5/24 Recognition event.
- Where: CFHS Auditorium
- When: 9:45 – 10:15 a.m.
Friday, 5/21 Senior Picnic (Casual dress)
- What: Enjoy a picnic, with food, music, games and a photo booth.
- Where: CFHS Practice Field (by the Tennis Courts)
- When: 10:15am – 12:30pm
Friday, 5/21 Senior “Honk Out” Parade (Casual dress or Cap & Gown)
- What: Parents are invited to salute senior graduates (in cars) during a special“honk out.”
- Where: Water Works Park (2025 Munroe Falls Ave., Cuyahoga Falls)
- When: 3 - 3:45 p.m. – Parents park along the left side of the road and assemble maintaining proper social distancing. 3 pm – Students meet at St. Eugene’s Church (1821 Munroe Falls Ave.) and prepare their cars for the parade. 4 p.m. – Parade begins, with students traveling down the right side of the road.
Monday, 5/24 Mandatory Senior Recognition/Clap Out (Wear Cap & Gown)
- What: Seniors are recognized in a student-only event (because of capacity restrictions).
- Where: Cuyahoga Falls High School Auditorium
- When: 7:45 a.m. – Students arrive at auditorium in cap/gown. 8:30 a.m. – Event begins. The Clap Out will take place immediately after Senior Recognition.
LiveStream: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-AUdj7PX_68
Tuesday, 5/25 Mandatory Commencement Practice and Evening Ceremonies
- What: Seniors participate in a morning Commencement ceremony rehearsal, with formal Commencement ceremonies taking place in the evening followed by the Class of 2021 “Almost All the Night” party at the Workz.
- Where: Commencement Practice/Ceremonies: Canal Park (300 South Main St., Akron) “Almost All the Night” Party: The Workz (2220 Front St., Cuyahoga Falls)
- When: 9 a.m. – Seniors assemble at CFHS Auditorium/Gym (Casual dress). 9:30 a.m. – Students board buses and depart for Canal Park. 10 a.m. – Arrive at Canal Park; participate in Graduation Practice (12:30 p.m. return). 5:30 p.m. – Students arrive at CFHS Auditorium/Gym (Cap & gown). 5:45 p.m. – Students board buses and depart for Canal Park. 6 p.m. – Students arrive at Canal Park. 7 p.m. – Commencement begins. 10 p.m. – 1 a.m. -“Almost All the Night” Party at the Workz (Tickets required).