CFHS Class of 2021 heads toward commencement, events

Kent Weeklies

The Cuyahoga Falls High School Class of 2021 has several events including commencement this month.

Friday, 5/21 - Mandatory Senior Meeting (Casual dress)

What: Seniors practice for the 5/24 Recognition event.

Where: CFHS Auditorium

When: 9:45 – 10:15 a.m.

Friday, 5/21 Senior Picnic (Casual dress)

What: Enjoy a picnic, with food, music, games and a photo booth.

Where: CFHS Practice Field (by the Tennis Courts)

When: 10:15am – 12:30pm

Friday, 5/21 Senior “Honk Out” Parade (Casual dress or Cap & Gown)

What: Parents are invited to salute senior graduates (in cars) during a special“honk out.”

Where: Water Works Park (2025 Munroe Falls Ave., Cuyahoga Falls)

When: 3 - 3:45 p.m. – Parents park along the left side of the road and assemble maintaining proper social distancing. 3 pm – Students meet at St. Eugene’s Church (1821 Munroe Falls Ave.) and prepare their cars for the parade. 4 p.m. – Parade begins, with students traveling down the right side of the road.

Monday, 5/24 Mandatory Senior Recognition/Clap Out (Wear Cap & Gown)

What: Seniors are recognized in a student-only event (because of capacity restrictions).

Where: Cuyahoga Falls High School Auditorium

When: 7:45 a.m. – Students arrive at auditorium in cap/gown. 8:30 a.m. – Event begins. The Clap Out will take place immediately after Senior Recognition.

LiveStream: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-AUdj7PX_68

Tuesday, 5/25 Mandatory Commencement Practice and Evening Ceremonies