Circle to stay open during Tallmadge graduation parade

The Tallmadge senior graduation parade will kick off at 6 p.m. on Friday from the high school, ending at 333 Northeast Ave.

The Circle will not be closed as a result of the parade.

The parade will turn south on South Munroe Road, west onto East Avenue and south on North Elm Avenue to the elementary/middle school campus, where teachers will be lined up outside.

The parade will turn northwest onto Southeast Avenue toward the Circle, and will turn southeast on Erie Road, just before the Circle.

Finally, the parade will turn east on East Avenue, north on Community Road and continue onto Northeast Avenue, ending at 333 Northeast Ave.

Residents are encouraged to line the route in their best blue and gold to cheer on the Class of 2021, who are being asked to decorate their cars.