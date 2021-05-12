Hawthorn final plat under study in Aurora; Iris Place site plan OK’d

By Ken Lahmers

Correspondent

The city’s planning commission is studying a final plat for Phase 6A of Hawthorn of Aurora after a final site plan for Iris Place on North Aurora Road between the Barrington Swim/Tennis Club and the Atrium at Anna Maria was approved.

The plat, along with a revised Hawthorn development plan, were accepted for study on May 5. Approval could come at the panel’s May 19 meeting or at one of the sessions in June.

Phase 6A of Hawthorn is west of Morgan Trail and includes 35.5 acres, with 28 single-family sublots planned along Nancy Drive north to Aurora Lake Road and Joseph Drive to the south. The parcel is in a planned development zoning district.

Planning-Zoning-Building Director Denise Januska said a clearing plan with erosion and sediment control has been approved, and a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers permit has been received.

She added a trip generation report, stormwater management plan and seven wetlands and riparian setback variances have been submitted, and a full traffic impact study is required.

The proposed revision to the development plan divides Phase 6 into Phases 6A and 6B. The latter phase is to the west of Phase 6A and includes 24 sublots.

Hawthorn’s overall planned development encompasses 918 acres, with 479 acres of open space, 53 acres of commercial and office zoning, 230 acres of single-family homes and 99 acres of multi-family and cluster homes.

Januska noted the revised development plan increases open space and decreases the number of residential units.

Meanwhile, Breezy Point Ltd. Partnership plans to build 16 single-family condominiums on 7.7 acres at Iris Place, which is in a mixed use zoning district. A conditional zoning certificate was OK’d by City Council on March 23, 2020.

Januska said a wetlands delineation, traffic impact study and landscape plan were submitted, and improvement plans were approved by city engineers. The architectural board of review will evaluate each unit under the similarity guidelines.

OTHER BUSINESS

Two couples were granted wetlands setback variances for adjacent properties on East Garfield Road. They are Jeff and Meghan Bradish at 660 E. Garfield and Jan and Tina Bruecklmeier at 720 E. Garfield.

The Bradishes received a 74-foot variance for a driveway on their 14 acres, while the Bruecklmeiers was granted a 75-foot variance for a driveway and a 13-foot variance for grading during construction of a proposed house.

Public hearings on the variances took place at the start of the meeting, with no one speaking but one resident submitting a letter of opposition. Each of the approvals is subject to a couple of recommendations from the Chagrin River Watershed Partners.

The panel postponed action on a plat correction for a stretch of East Pioneer Trail at the Preserves at Beljon Farm. Ten lots being developed by Sommers Real Estate Group LLC are affected by the correction, which would resolve a longstanding survey problem.

Rob Benjamin, who was speaking for Breezy Point Ltd. Partnership about the Iris Place issue, told the panel the developer is happy voters OK’d rezoning of the Bertram Inn property so that some of the rooms can be converted to condominiums.

