Two programs planned on Memorial Day in Hudson

HUDSON — Although a parade will not take place, the American Legion Lee-Bishop Post 464 will host two events on Memorial Day to honor veterans who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

There will be a flag-raising ceremony on the Clocktower Green on May 31 at 10 a.m. The Hudson High School Band will participate, and speeches will recognize the 31 Hudson veterans who lost their lives while serving the country. Relatives of some of those veterans will speak at this event.

A Veterans Memorial Service will take place at Markillie Cemetery at 11 a.m. following the flag-raising ceremony. The high school band will also perform at this ceremony. A 1962 graduate of Hudson High School, U.S. Army Lt. Colonel Barnard Kemter, will be the featured speaker.

The public is invited to attend both of these events.

On May 31, East Main Street will be closed beginning at 9 a.m. until the end of the memorial service to allow for the parking of the bus carrying the band.

Signs will be placed on the greens honoring the 31 Hudson veterans who lost their lives serving the country. The signs will be installed the week before Memorial Day and will be removed June 4.