Parking lot work at Macedonia Recreation Center postponed until August

The city of Macedonia parks and recreation department is gearing up for summer of activities.

Since the city can conduct its SummerFest "Spirit of Macedonia" this year, which will be June 4 and 5, officials decided to move the parking lot project from May to August in order to host the two-day event. As a result, the Macedonia Family Recreation Center will be open in May with no maintenance closure now until August, at which time a one-week closure will be planned. Construction and closure dates will be released soon.

This year's SummerFest "Spirit of Macedonia" will include a SummerFest 5K, rides, food, games, activities, and fireworks. Pre-sale tickets will be available through the Macedonia Recreation Center and on site day of event. For sponsorship information or information on setting up a community booth, email recreation@macedonia.oh.us or call 330-468-8370. Registration for the SummerFest 5K is open.

This summer, the recreation center will have swim lessons, t-ball, summer camp, sports camps, fitness classes both inside and out, and other activities. The swim lessons program registration is open and will host those as young as 6 months old and goes through level 6 of the American Red Cross Learn to Swim Program. Summer camp is for children 6 to 12 years old. Visit macrec.com for details.

The recreation center also has several part-time and seasonal openings including; pool supervisor, lifeguard, swim instructor (WSI), front desk supervisor, front desk attendant, camp councilor, and seasonal maintenance worker. Applications can be found at macrec.com under the employment tab. Applications can be emailed to recreation@macedonia.oh.us.