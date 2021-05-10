Televangelist Ernest Angley, 99, dies, leaving future of Cuyahoga Falls ministry uncertain

Beacon Journal

Ernest Angley Ministries leaders huddled Saturday in Cuyahoga Falls to determine the course of the church after the death Friday of its 99-year-old leader.

Ernest Angley: Televangelist Ernest Angley's health had declined during week, church members told

The Rev. Ernest Angley’s death was announced late Friday afternoon online and in a livestreamed church service attended by grief-stricken members at Grace Cathedral.

Ernest Angley:Televangelist Ernest Angley dies at the age of 99

At the start of the service, the Rev. Steve Millar said Angley succumbed to failing health after a lifetime of service to God.

Photos: Through the years with Rev. Ernest Angley

“Reverend Angley, because of his decline this past week, around 4:30 today, went to heaven,” Millar told the crowd.

Wailing and exclamations from various people are audible in the broadcast, but the individuals are not shown on camera.

“We know he’s in heaven now with his wife, Angel, and that was over 50 years ago,” Millar said.

More related stories:

Ernest Angley: The Rev. Ernest Angley admitted sexual encounter

Ernest Angley lawsuit: Settlement reached in lawsuit by ex-minister against Ernest Angley, his church

Ernest Angley:Ernest Angley’s for-profit Grace Cathedral Buffet using volunteer labor again