Residents clean up around Macedonia, schools

MACEDONIA -- The initiative of a Nordonia High School senior left Macedonia and the schools a little cleaner.

On April 24, several teams of volunteers went through Macedonia and the Nordonia Hills schools to collect and dispose of litter.

Louis Hover, 17, of Macedonia, said the day's work "was extremely successful." This was the second year Louis coordinated a cleanup.

"More than 20 locations were cleaned up, and in some places we had weeding and mulching stations," Louis said. "Last year there were around 90 volunteers. This year, there were 120 volunteers."

The idea came to him last year during quarantine, Louis said.

"I was very bored and felt that there was something that needed to be done throughout our community," Louis said. "I felt the initiative to make a difference and do everything I could to create a little light during a dark time."

Louis, who will turn 18 in June, also is the vice president for National Honor Society at the high school, and is involved in Student Council and Varsity Club. In addition, he is the co-captain for varsity baseball. Louis works as a lifeguard at the Macedonia Recreation Center, and works as a community advocate to advise Attorney General Dave Yost on his Attorney General Teen Ambassador Board.

After graduation, Louis said he will attend the United States Military Academy at West Point.

