HCTV Program Schedule: May 10 - 16 Baking series, parks series top lineup this week
• The Herman Show features HCSD Superintendent Herman talking with Elizabeth Thomas, a seventh grader attending Hudson Middle school, who started baking cupcakes during the pandemic and it turned into a successful business. She also plays girls lacrosse for the middle school team.
• Friends of the Hudson Parks is a new four-part series about the organization that supports and promotes the Hudson Parks. In the first episode, President Phil Mikita tells how the group was formed, their various projects, and future plans for expanding use of the extensive Hudson Parks system.
• Hudson High School Music Association presents concerts on HCTV this week featuring the HHS Orchestras, Bands, and Jazz Bands.
• North of 60 welcomes Diane Johnson, President Summit County Humane Society, talking about adopting a pet when you are over 60.
• Hudson Rotary Club hosts Samantha Harsh, Conservancy for CVNP: “What's New in the Cuyahoga Valley National Park.”
• Hudson Library & Historical Society virtually welcomed David Kurlansky, author of The Unreasonable Virtue of Fly-Fishing, science, history, art, and culture of the least efficient way to catch a fish.
• The HUDLAX Girls Lacrosse played Upper Arlington and Revere Senior Night, airing on HCTV.
• City Club of Cleveland presents the annual Law Day forum “Advancing the Rule of Law, Now 2021” with Peter Kirsanow about the fundamental intersections between law and democracy; and, “The Parallel Pandemic: COVID-19 and Mental Health” with local experts discussing new approaches to help improve the mental health of NE Ohio residents.
• Forum 360 host Leslie Ungar talks with actor-attorney-activist Peter Lawson Jones about his acting career in the last decade, since his last visit to Forum 360.
• Heather Ettinger, author of Lumination: Shining a Light on a Woman’s Journey to Financial Wellness spoke virtually for the Hudson Library and Historical Society, airing this week on HCTV.
• HCTV Archives: The History of the David Hudson House and 139 Hudson Street HHA Marker Presentation by Hudson Heritage Association; Cake Walkin’ Jass Band played at the Bandstand 2009; Heritage Home Program: Wood Windows: Repair or Replace? 2021.
Monday, May 10
8 a.m. Roundtable: Erie
9 a.m. HHP: Windows
9:30 a.m. Forum 360
10 a.m. HLHS: Ettinger
11 a.m. CC: COVID Mental
Noon: Rotary: Conservancy
1 p.m. Cake Walkin’ Jass
3 p.m. CC: CLE Lead
4 p.m. HUDLAX vs Revere
6 p.m. Rotary: Conservancy
7 p.m. North of 60: Pets
7:30 p.m. The Herman Show
8 p.m. HHS Orchestras
8:30 p.m. Friends of Parks
9 p.m. HLHS: Fly Fishing
10 p.m. CC: Law Day 2021
11 p.m. Trio A’ Capriccio
Tuesday, May 11
7 a.m. Roundtable: Dolan
8 a.m. Good Day Hudson
9 a.m. Polka Time
10 a.m. Friends of the Parks
10:30 a.m. HUDLAX Arlington
Noon. CC: Law Day 2021
1 p.m. Roundtable: Erie
2 p.m. HH: Wood Windows
2:30 p.m. Forum 360
3 p.m. HLHS: Ettinger
4 p.m. CC: COVID Mental
5 p.m. North of 60: Pets
5:30 p.m. Phun Phacts
6 p.m. David Hudson House
7:30 p.m. The Herman Show
8 p.m. HHS Orchestra
8:30 p.m. Friends of the Parks
9 p.m. HLHS: Fly Fishing
10 p.m. HHS Boys Lax vs Dublin
Wednesday, May 12
7 a.m. Cake Walkin’ Jass
9 a.m. CC: CLE Lead
10 a.m. HUDLAX vs Revere
Noon Roundtable: Dolan
1 p.m. Good Day Hudson
2 p.m. Polka Time
3 p.m. Friends of the Parks
3:30 p.m. HUDLAX Arlington
5 p.m. CC: Law Day 2021
6 p.m. Roundtable: Erie
7 p.m. HH: Wood Windows
7:30 p.m. Forum 360
8 p.m. HLHS: Ettinger
9 p.m. CC: COVID Mental
10 p.m. Rotary: Conservancy
11 p.m. CC: CLE Lead
Thursday, May 13
7 a.m. Roundtable: Dolan
8 a.m. Good Day Hudson
9 a.m. Polka Time
10 a.m. Friends of the Parks
10:30 a.m. HUDLAX Arlington
Noon. CC: Law Day 2021
1 p.m. Roundtable: Erie
2 p.m. HH: Wood Windows
2:30 p.m. Forum 360
3 p.m. HLHS: Ettinger
4 p.m. CC: COVID Mental
5 p.m. North of 60: Pets
5:30 p.m. Community of Saint John
6:30 p.m. Phun Phacts
7 p.m. HHS Bands Concert
8:30 p.m. The Herman Show
9 p.m. HHS Jazz Bands Concert
10 p.m. Ultimate Game
10:30 p.m. Forum 360
11 p.m. Uncharted Waters
Friday, May 14
8 a.m. Roundtable: Erie
9 a.m. HHP: Windows
9:30 a.m. Forum 360
10 a.m. HLHS: Ettinger
11 a.m. CC: COVID Mental
Noon: Rotary: Conservancy
1 p.m. Cake Walkin’ Jass
3 p.m. CC: CLE Lead
4 p.m. HUDLAX vs Revere
6 p.m. HHS: Uncharted Waters
7 p.m. North of 60: Pets
7:30 p.m. The Herman Show
8 p.m. HHS Orchestras Concert
8:30 p.m. HHS Bands Concert
10 p.m. The ½ Hour Show
10:30 p.m. KBtime: Kent Music
11 p.m. HHS Jazz Bands Concert
Saturday, May 15
7 a.m. Trio A’ Cappricio
8 a.m. CC: CLE Lead
9 a.m. Cake Walkin’ Jass
11 a.m. HLHS: Fly Fishing
Noon. CC: COVID Mental Health
1 p.m. Good Day Hudson
2 p.m. The Herman Show
2:30 p.m. Phun Phacts
3 p.m. HLHS: Ettinger
4 p.m. HUDLAX vs Revere
6 p.m. HHS: Uncharted Waters
7 p.m. Friends of Hudson Parks
7:30 p.m. HHS Bands Concert
9 p.m. HHS Jazz Bands Concert
10 p.m. The ½ Hour Show
10:30 p.m. Really Bad Movie
Sunday, May 16
7 a.m. HUDLAX vs U. Arlington
8:30 a.m. United Methodist
9:30 a.m. Forum 360
10 a.m. First Congregational LIVE
11 a.m. Hudson Presbyterian
Noon Community of Saint John
1 p.m. Gloria Dei Lutheran
2 p.m. Trio A Cappricio
3 p.m. HLHS: Fly Fishing
4 p.m. Good Day in Hudson
5 p.m. Community of Saint John
6 p.m. Rotary: Conservancy
7 p.m. North of 60: Pets
7:30 p.m. The Herman Show
8 p.m. HHS Orchestra Concert
8:30 p.m. Friends of the Parks
9 p.m. HHS Jazz Bands Concert
10 p.m. Ultimate Game
10:30 p.m. David Hudson House