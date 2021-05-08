Couples avoiding a big affair can have a pop-up wedding at the historic Twinsburg Square

Looking to say "I do" but don't want the hassles of a big wedding, particularly during the pandemic?

Many couples looking to exchange vows in 2020 were thwarted by COVID-19, which shuttered venues and made large gatherings impossible. Those couples who tried pushing their wedding day to this year may be finding themselves stymied by backlogged venues.

Couples willing to consider an outdoor alternative have an option to get married May 22 at the historic Twinsburg Square.

Visual Drama Designs in Twinsburg, which is coordinating the pop-up weddings, is offering a basic wedding package starting at $150, said Kawana Ali, the owner of the company.

"We're just making it easier for people to get married," Ali said. "It's a good alternative. We are providing a wedding experience for a fraction of the cost."

The event will include a wedding officiant, chairs a backdrop and floral, Ali said. However, upgrades and options, such as a photographer and a bouquet, are available.

"We can do a lot of upgrades to make it a more personalized ceremony," she said.

Couples can register for an hour to 1½-hour time slots, Ali said. They will need to preregister and bring their driver's license or state ID, along with a wedding license. The money is due that day.

Couples can have up to 10 guests at the ceremony.

"We decided to do a pop-up to allow people to go to downtown, with a background, a wedding officiant, for those who still want to get married but don't want to pay the cost of a huge wedding," she said. "It's also good for couples who aren't comfortable with a large wedding because of the pandemic."

Ali said that she has helped coordinate weddings indoors and schedules weddings regularly at a venue in Beachwood, but this is the first time she has coordinated weddings at an outdoor venue.

"We schedule the weddings on weekdays," she said. "But that's not convenient for everyone. So we thought, 'Let's do a pop-up.' "

Call 440-561-0753 for details or to schedule. Information also can be found on Facebook at Visual Drama Designs or at VisualDramaDesigns.com.

Reporter April Helms can be reached at ahelms@thebeaconjournal.com