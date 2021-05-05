Bomb threat at Richardson Elementary 'unfounded'

CUYAHOGA FALLS –A bomb threat made against Richardson Elementary School on a virtual platform on Tuesday turned out to be "unfounded," according to Cuyahoga Falls City Schools.

At about 1:20 p.m., officials with the school district were told of a threat posted in a Zoom waiting room at Richardson Elementary School, the district stated in a Facebook post.

"The threat contained the words 'two hours left to find the bomb,'" the noticed stated. "Police were immediately notified and the building evacuated, with all staff sent home."

There were no students in the building at the time because it was Election Day and all of the district's pupils were taking classes remotely, the district stated. In addition, Richardson is not a polling place so there were no voters.

"Police, in partnership with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, the Department of Homeland Security, and the Cleveland Metroparks used a canine team to confirm that the threat was unfounded and the building entirely safe to re-enter," the district stated.

The building was reopened at about 6 p.m., according to school officials. Students reported back to school Wednesday morning.

Capt. Chris Norfolk of the Cuyahoga Falls police department said the case was still under investigation. Charges will depend on where the threat was made, whether locally or out of the area, but could at minimum include inducing panic.

Reporter April Helms can be reached at ahelms@thebeaconjournal.com