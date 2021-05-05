New roles for Tallmadge school administrators

Kent Weeklies

Tallmadge City Schools Superintendent Steve Wood is making some changes in the district’s Central Office, moving current staff members to different positions. As some members of the staff change their focus, Wood said the Central Office head count will remain the same as before he took office as Superintendent.

“We developed a strategic plan to help propel Tallmadge City Schools forward, and we’re going to be instituting the recommendations of that plan,” Wood said.

Under the new alignment, current Director of Teaching and Learning, Shelley Monachino, will become Director of HR & Student Experience. Her new role will encompass human resources and certain aspects of daily activities affecting students including nutrition and transportation.

Tallmadge City Schools will also be moving current Tallmadge Elementary School Principal Courtney Davis to her new position as Director of Curriculum. Within her new position, Davis will help oversee the quality of the district’s education including curricula and teaching standards.

The district’s current Director of Student Services, Roy Zeman, will see his position renamed as Director of Student Services & Data Analytics. Wood said the district’s strategic plan identified these positions as areas of need for the district moving forward, helping the district adapt to a new century and learning environment.

These changes were approved by the School Board during a May 3 meeting. The Tallmadge Elementary Principal position, left open with the transition of Davis, will be posted for two weeks following the May 3 Board meeting, with hopes of having the position filled by the June 21 Board meeting. “The hiring process for the critical role of TES Principal will include all stakeholders including teachers, staff, and parents,” Wood said.

“We’re very excited by these new arrangements,” Superintendent Wood added. “These folks have been excellent and dedicated educators and staff in our schools for a number of years, and their focus on the quality of education and environment in Tallmadge City Schools will continue our upward trajectory as a superior school district for years to come.”