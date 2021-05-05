Former Aurora police officer is claiming discrimination and retaliation in 2015 firing

A former Aurora police officer has filed a civil complaint against the city alleging she was a victim of sexual discrimination and retaliation that culminated with her being fired nearly six years ago.

Attorneys for Kerry Shaw filed the complaint seeking damages and changes within the police department in Portage County Common Pleas Court on April 13.

Mayor Ann Womer Benjamin did not return a phone call seeking comment and Police Chief Brian Byard referred the matter to City Law Director Dean DePiero. DePiero said that Shaw’s allegations were subject to both union arbitration and a U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission investigation roughly five years ago, with rulings in both in favor of the city.

“So we just view this as another frivolous lawsuit and frivolous action filed on her behalf and we’ll defend it as such,” said DePiero.

Attorneys for Shaw did not respond to a request for comment and additional information.

According to the 14-page complaint, Shaw, who was hired as the city’s second full-time female police officer in February 1997, alleges that she was the victim of open disdain from a supervisor and discriminatory actions related to promotions and departmental policies in such areas as hours allowed for exercise on duty, paid time off and overtime that male officers were not subject to."

She also says a supervisor made inappropriate comments about her and suggested she wear more revealing clothing; and was urged by a supervisor to submit false time sheets in order to get her in trouble.

Her allegations also say that despite several complaints about supervisors, there were no investigations and that after a third complaint her supervisors initiated "retaliatory investigations" that were ultimately dismissed.

In April 2015, Shaw was demoted from the detective bureau after she alleges that two supervisors "conspired to set up Shaw for disciplinary action." In her complaint, Shaw says the supervisors ordered her to take a search warrant containing an inaccurate date for a judge to sign. After the judge did so, Shaw changed the date in the warrant — drawing a line through it, writing the correct date and initialing it as departmental policy requires — then filed it with the clerk of courts. The following day, one of the supervisors questioned her about it, then started an investigation. Shaw was demoted from the detective bureau and returned to patrol duties, with the explanation that it was due to relations among detectives being “broken.”

Shaw says her demotion violated the department’s progressive discipline policy, which includes verbal and written warnings

Shaw’s disciplinary hearing was May 5, 2015 and she was fired May 13, allegedly also in violation of the police department’s progressive discipline policy.

Shaw is alleging she was treated differently than male officers had been and therefore her firing was due to gender discrimination and retaliation for complaints she had made.

Shaw filed a grievance with the Ohio Patrolmen’s Benevolent Association and an arbitration hearing, looking specifically at the search warrant issue since it directly pertained to her firing, was conducted in December 2015. A union arbitrator denied Shaw’s grievance and upheld her dismissal in April 2016.

According to the arbitrator’s written opinion, while Shaw did follow departmental procedure in changing the date, she had noticed the date was incorrect before getting the judge’s signature, but did not inform the judge of the error.

The arbitrator declined to rule on the city’s contention that Shaw violated the law, saying that was outside the scope of his job. He also declined to express an opinion on an allegation that other officers were not fired after allegedly being arrested for offenses such as domestic violence and operating a vehicle under the influence, other than to say he did not believe those situations and Shaw’s would be comparable.

The arbitrator also said that while Shaw’s record and length of service should be taken into consideration in her favor, they do not “mitigate the penalty called for in the Enforcement Guidelines.”

Shaw filed a complaint with the EOCC in April 2016. In March 2018, the EOCC issued a “Dismissal and Notice of Rights” to Shaw, informing her that, “Based upon its investigation, the EEOC is unable to conclude that the information obtained establishes violations of the [civil rights] statutes. This does not certify that the [city] is in compliance with the statutes.”

In her complaint, Shaw is asking that the court issue a permanent injunction requiring that the Aurora Police Department abolish discrimination, harassment and retaliation; allocate funding and trained staff to implement changes; remove or demote supervisors who either engaged in discrimination, harassment or retaliation or did not take appropriate action when complaints have been made; create a process for prompt investigation of complaints; require mandatory and effective training of staff on discrimination, harassment and retaliation issues, as well as for investigations and corrective actions.

Shaw is also requesting that a resolution approved by City Council in 2018 be rescinded and removed from anywhere it has been published and that Shaw be awarded compensatory and punitive damages in excess of $25,000 each and compensation for “reasonable attorneys fees” and other costs.

The complaint does not include details about the resolution and a request to the city for a copy of it determined that the reference number for the resolution cited in the complaint is actually that of an ordinance pertaining to the acceptance of a contractor’s bid for a roofing project. No apparent connection to Shaw can be found in the ordinance

Reporter Jeff Saunders can be reached at jsaunders@recordpub.com.