Two Twinsburg rezoning issues rejected by voters

TWINSBURG — Two parcels of land in Twinsburg will remain at their current zoning after voters voted against Issues 3 and 4, two rezoning requests for the two properties.

According to the final but unofficial results from the Summit County Board of Elections, there were 978 votes, or 34.97% of the voters, cast ballots for Issue 3, and 1,819 votes, or 65.03% of the voters, cast ballots against.

Numbers were similar for Issue 4, with 1,030 votes, or 36.97% of the voters casting ballots for the rezoning, and 1,774 votes, or 63.27% of the voters casting ballots against.

Issue 3 asked for the rezoning of 12.3 acres at 1816 E. Aurora Road from its current commercial (C-2) to R-5 single family cluster district zoning.

Issue 4 sought the rezoning of 13.3 acres on Ravenna Road. Currently zoned industrial (I-2), the issue would have changed the parcel to R-5 single family cluster district zoning.

Both properties are owned by Hillview Company.

Rob Benjamin, vice president and director of real estate for Heritage Development and the spokesperson for Hillview Company, said in a previous interview that if the rezoning issues would have passed, the company had planned to put in single-family cluster housing developments.

Results are expected to be certified by the Summit County Board of Elections May 25.

