Two Twinsburg rezoning issues rejected by voters

April Helms
Kent Weeklies
This map shows the property (marked C-2) which is proposed for rezoning on the southwest corner of East Aurora-Chamberlin roads. Cornerstone Business Park is shown in gray across Chamberlin Road.

TWINSBURG — Two parcels of land in Twinsburg will remain at their current zoning after voters voted against Issues 3 and 4, two rezoning requests for the two properties.

According to the final but unofficial results from the Summit County Board of Elections, there were 978 votes, or 34.97% of the voters, cast ballots for Issue 3, and 1,819 votes, or 65.03% of the voters, cast ballots against.

Numbers were similar for Issue 4, with 1,030 votes, or 36.97% of the voters casting ballots for the rezoning, and 1,774 votes, or 63.27% of the voters casting ballots against.

Issue 3 asked for the rezoning of 12.3 acres at 1816 E. Aurora Road from its current commercial (C-2) to R-5 single family cluster district zoning. 

Issue 4 sought the rezoning of 13.3 acres on Ravenna Road. Currently zoned industrial (I-2), the issue would have changed the parcel to R-5 single family cluster district zoning.

Both properties are owned by Hillview Company.

This map shows the property (light blue mark I-2)) which is proposed for rezoning south and west of the East Aurora-Ravenna roads intersection. Canon Road is in the upper right.

Rob Benjamin, vice president and director of real estate for Heritage Development and the spokesperson for Hillview Company, said in a previous interview that if the rezoning issues would have passed, the company had planned to put in single-family cluster housing developments.

Results are expected to be certified by the Summit County Board of Elections May 25.

