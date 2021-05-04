Voters approve Akron-Summit County library renewal levy by wide margin

The Akron-Summit County Public Library system will continue to receive funds from its 1.9-mill levy for the next six years after voters approved its renewal Tuesday by a wide margin.

According to final but unofficial results from the Summit County Board of Elections, Issue 10 passed 15,039 (75.9%) to 4,769 (24.1%).

"On behalf of the Library Board of Trustees, the staff and library users of all ages, I offer my deepest gratitude to the voters who supported the library by voting for Issue 10," said Pam Hickson-Stevenson, the executive director of the library system. "With the renewal of the 1.9-mill operating levy, which provides about 55% of the library’s income, the library will be able to continue providing a top-notch collection of materials, fun and informative programs and innovative services."

The levy generates about $15.7 million annually, Hickson-Stevenson said.

The levy will cost the owner of a $100,000 home about $4.21 per month, according to the library system.

About 44% of the library's funding comes from Ohio's Public Library Fund, Hickson-Stevenson said in a previous interview. In 2019, the library system received $12.56 million from the state fund, and in 2020, it received $12.52 million. In 2018, it received a little more than $12 million.

The remainder of the budget comes from fines, fees, grants and donations, Hickson-Stevenson said.

The school districts covered by the Akron-Summit County Public Library’s 19 locations include Akron, Copley-Fairlawn, Coventry, Green, Manchester, Mogadore, Nordonia Hills, Norton, Revere, Springfield, Tallmadge and Woodridge.

Results are expected to be certified by the Summit County Board of Elections May 25.

