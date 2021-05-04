Twinsburg schools' renewal levy again approved by voters

Voters in the Twinsburg City School District gave the green light to Issue 6, a 10-year, 5.12-mill renewal levy, during the primary election Tuesday.

According to the final but unofficial results from the Summit County Board of Elections, the measure passed 2,086 to 1,290.

"On behalf of the Blue Ribbon Schools Committee and the Twinsburg City School District, I would like to thank the residents of the city of Twinsburg, Twinsburg Township and the village of Reminderville for their support of Issue 6," Superintendent Kathryn Powers said. "The Twinsburg Board of Education’s decision to place this levy on the ballot was vital to the financial future of the Twinsburg City School District and our ability to continue to provide excellent educational programming and services to the children of the Twinsburg, Twinsburg Township and Reminderville communities. We are very grateful that the residents of our school community value the education provided by the Twinsburg City School District as was demonstrated by the passage of the renewal levy on May 4. We pledge to continue to be good stewards of our residents' tax dollars."

The levy generates just under $5.2 million per year for the district and made up about 10.4% of the district's fiscal year 2020 operating budget, Powers said.

Treasurer Martin Aho said the levy would cost the owner of a $100,000 home $156.80 annually, which is less than when the levy first appeared on the ballot 20 years ago, when it was approved at 6.9 mills.

According to records from the Summit County Board of Elections, the levy was last approved by voters in November 2010 as a 10-year, 5.03-mill issue.

School Board President Tina Davis said she was grateful for the support.

"While we have continued to educate our children through a very difficult time, we have never lost site of our most important mission — delivering a student-centered education," Davis said. "Though we still face many challenges ahead, I ask that we join hands as a community and continue to put kids first in every decision that we make. I would also like to extend my sincere gratitude to our staff for all that they do for our children, to all of the Blue Ribbon Committee members, as well as countless others who have worked behind the scenes to ensure the passage of this levy. Your time and dedication has certainly paid off, and for that I thank you."

Results are expected to be certified by the Summit County Board of Elections May 25.

Reporter April Helms can be reached at ahelms@thebeaconjournal.com