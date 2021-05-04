Hudson library levy renewal approved by wide margin

Issue 1, the levy renewal request for the Hudson Library and Historical Society, received decisive approval in Tuesday's primary election.

The 2.9-mill, five-year request was backed by a tally of 2,087 (75.5%)-677 (24.5%) ,according to final but unofficial results from the Summit County Board of Elections.

The levy costs $72.10 per $100,000 of home valuation per year.

The levy generates about $2.6 million annually and makes up about 66% of the library's operating revenue, according to E. Leslie Polott, executive director and curator of the library and historical society. The remaining amount of funding for the library comes from the Ohio Public Library Fund.

The results will be certified on May 25.

Reporter Phil Keren can be reached at pkeren@thebeaconjournal.com, or on Twitter at @keren_phil.