Twinsburg voters approve funding for police, fire

Twinsburg's police and fire departments are getting a funding boost thanks to the results of Tuesday's primary election.

Voters approved Issue 2, a 2.4-mill property tax levy, by a margin of 1,584 to 1,288.

The levy will generate $1.7 million a year for the city's safety forces and will cost the owner of a $100,000 about $7 a month.

The levy includes 0.7 mills slated for police officer pensions, and another 0.7 mills for firefighter pensions. The final 1 mill is for police/fire capital improvements.

Twinsburg City Council President Jo-Ann McFearin said she would like to thank "those who voted yes on Issue 2."



History

Council had initially passed a 2.4-mill increase in October 2020 under a previous charter provision that allowed the governing body to approve up to 7 mills in taxes without voter approval. But in November, voters approved a ballot initiative that lowered the amount City Council could approve without a vote to 2 mills. With the 0.6 mills of charter millage already in place, the total inside millage was 3 mills – 1 mill more than the initiative allowed.

According to the city,, the cost to provide police and fire services has increased by more than 30% over the past 10 years. Twinsburg currently does not have dedicated revenue for the police and fire departments.

The results from the election are slated to be certified on May 25.

Reporter April Helms can be reached at ahelms@thebeaconjournal.com