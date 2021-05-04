Electric car charging stations to be available at Aurora Library

By Ken Lahmers

Special to the Aurora Advocate

Charging into the future when electric vehicles will become commonplace, the city plans to install four charging stations behind Aurora Memorial Library with money from outside sources.

At its April 26 session, City Council authorized the mayor to accept a $30,000 EV charging grant from the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency, and awarded a contract for Emery Electric to install the stations.

The cost of the installation will not exceed $55,000, with about $25,000 coming from the capital improvement fund through a civic donation received from the city’s electricity aggregation provider. Users will pay a small fee to charge up.

Finance Director Tim Clymer said the stations will be placed beside two handicapped parking spaces near the library’s back entrance since there is a power pole for connection close by.

Councilman Jim Vaca was not pleased with the proposed location because he feels the stations would be difficult for electric car drivers to find.

OTHER BUSINESS

Council granted a Community Reinvestment Area II tax abatement to 46 S. Aurora Road LLC, a company which would operate Evexia Cafe & Market. The owners are Bryan and J.J. Garber.

The abatement would be for 12 years at 50 percent for the couple’s $425,000 in improvements to the former Aurora Veterinary Clinic property at South Aurora Road and Maple Lane. The Garbers have said they want to be open by this fall.

The project will entail HVAC, electrical and plumbing renovations, a kitchen installation, patio construction, restrooms and exterior aesthetic and functional improvements, resulting in an estimated payroll of $350,000 annually within three years.

Two technology-related items were approved – contracts with CDW-Government for a one-year renewal of the city’s Barracuda service agreement ($25,668) and three years for renewal of its Meraki (Cisco) network license ($23,998).

Also approved was a change order from Burgess and Niple for $5,400 worth of additional engineering services for the Route 43-Lena drive force main sewer replacement project. The money comes from the sewer fund.

Council accepted the written report of the Tax Incentive Review Council regarding tax abatements currently in effect and those that have expired.

Commercial agreements that have expired in the past year are for National Artcraft, Godfrey Wing, PCP Inc., McMaster Carr (2006), Outtech Inc., Dr. Ayden Cabi and Shel & Adel Properties, while 12 residential agreements also have expired.

Six residential agreements will continue, along with the following commercial ones: Workshop Wirecut, Rotek Inc., Saginaw Engineering, VWR, Rovisys, Macromeric, Cabmat, Metaullics Systems/Pyrotek, JIT, RP Gatta, Piping Rock Health Products, Trelleborg.

Also, McMaster Carr (Route 43), OEM-Miller, Milo LLC, Wellsville Carpet Town, Robeck Fluid Power Co., LayerZero, Evexia Cafe, Gang building, Progressive Quality Care, Aurora Inn, Aurora School of Music, Liberty Ford, Anna Maria and the Atrium at Anna Maria.

The employment of Ethan Neff as an engineer was approved at a salary of $58,000 a year. He has been an intern and will take the position held by Sarah Cooper, who recently replaced Justin Czekaj. Nine individuals also were hired as seasonal parks/recreation staffers.

An ordinance providing for updated parks/rec rental fees went on to third reading.

Clymer reminded residents that the local tax filing deadline with the Regional Income Tax Agency has been moved to May 15, consistent with the federal tax deadline shift.

He noted city fund balances remain in a healthy position with $30.66 million unencumbered in all funds and $10.32 million in the general fund. Income tax collections so far in 2021 are $662,430 above last year’s figure, which was down slightly because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mayor Ann Womer Benjamin announced a National Day of Prayer service will take place May 6 at the Bicentennial Park Gazebo, and the city is partnering with Aurora schools for citywide cleanup day May 8 from 8 a.m. to noon.

She also noted the American Legion and VFW posts are working with the city on a Memorial Day ceremony at Aurora Cemetery, but there will be no parade. Community Focus (formerly Cable 9) will record the program for viewing later in the week.

Contact the newspaper at auroraadvocate@recordpub.com.

CUTLINES

This rendering shows where four electric car charging stations will be installed behind Aurora Memorial Library. CITY OF AURORA