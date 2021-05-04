Tallmadge Republicans chose Loughry, Bozic, Bollas to face Dems for City Council at-large

Republican voters in Tallmadge have chosen their top three candidates to go up against Democrats for three at-large City Council seats in the Nov. 2 general election.

According to final but unofficial results from the Summit County Board of Elections, the winners are current Councilman At-large Dennis Loughry with 677 votes, former Tallmadge Parks and Recreation Assistant Superintendent Adam Bozic with 556 votes and current Ward 3 Councilman Jonathon Bollas with 454 votes.

Community member Rita Detorakis received the least amount of votes, 267, and will not advance to the general election.

The three at-large seats are each for a four-year term starting Jan. 1, 2022.

There was no Democratic primary because only three candidates filed. Current Councilman At-large James Donovan, current appointed Councilman At-large Christopher Grimm and current Ward 4 Councilwoman and Council President Carol Siciliano-Kilway will automatically appear on the ballot.

