Get ready to 'Rock the Park' in Twinsburg this summer

TWINSBURG -- After taking a pandemic-forced hiatus last summer, Rock the Park will return to Glen Chamberlin Park this summer, starting June 11 with Escape-The Journey Tribute.

Rock the Park, presented by Strachan Novak Insurance, offers a night out with area music acts performing in the Perici Amphitheatre, beer, wine, and food trucks.

Tickets for the 2021 season are on sale online only at RockTheParkConcert.com. In-person sales at the box office will be announced when they become available.

“We’ve all been anxiously waiting for a return to live events and we’re very excited to offer fans the opportunity to see seven exceptional bands on our lineup,” said Jennifer Betenson, Rock the Park's director. “The 2019 season was a record breaking year for us with multiple sold-out crowds and an all-time high in attendance. Tickets and capacity this year will initially be limited, but regardless of the procedures, you’ll get the live bands, food trucks, beer, wine, and atmosphere that our fans love.”

The summer lineup includes:

June 11: Escape – The Journey Tribute Band, with the Michael Weber Show opening. Sponsored by Waste Management;

June 25: King’s Highway – Tribute to Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers; with China Groove opening;

July 3: Cleveland Pops Orchestra – Fireworks Night; with QS Jazz opening. sponsored by ChromaScape;

July 9: Trippin Billies – The Dave Matthews Tribute Band, with Diana Chittester opening;

July 23: Wreking Crue – Motley Crue Tribute, with Hollywood Mafia opening. Sponsored by Waste Management;

Aug. 13: Disco Inferno, with Apostle Jones opening; and

Aug. 20: Hollywood Nights – The Bob Seger Experience, with Guy Snowdon opening.

“The lineup was assembled with fan favorites in addition to some new bands,” Betenson said. “One significant change is that opening acts will no longer be a solo singer or songwriter like we have hosted in the past. Openers will actually be full bands for 2021. Fans may recognize some familiar names like Apostle Jones, The Michael Weber Show, and Diana Chittester, but this time they will be with their full group.”

According to information from the city of Twinsburg, Rock the Park started in 2009. Ryan Kennedy, marketing coordinator for the city's parks and recreation department, said that in 2019, 8,102 attended across seven concerts.

Ticket and event information

General admission tickets are $15 in advance; Studio Wish Salon VIP tickets are $40 each. VIP tickets include access to a private bar, preferred parking, two free drinks, appetizers, and a chair to borrow during the concert. Rock the Park’s season pass, featuring general admission tickets to all seven concerts, is available for $75.

The official after-party location following each show will be at Panini’s, 8870 Darrow Road in Twinsburg.

Craft beer throughout the summer is sponsored by Hop Tree Brewing in Hudson and beverages are sponsored by the Keurig Dr. Pepper Group. Supporting sponsors include Jackson Comfort, Middlefield Banking Company, and Pet Supplies Plus. Audacy Cleveland is Rock the Park’s official media partner, which includes Star102, Q104, and WNCX.

Parking is free, and available at the Twinsburg Community Center, Water Park, and Chamberlin Middle School. Overflow parking is at Dodge Middle School. VIP and handicap parking is just outside the venue entrance. Parking attendants will be on hand to help attendees find the closest spot. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Glen Chamberlin Park is at 10260 Ravenna Road. For details, visit RockTheParkConcert.com.



COVID-19 Guidelines

Health guidelines and policies will continually be updated on Rock the Park’s website and Facebook page, according to information from the city.

Masks will be required when entering and exiting the venue and when 6 feet of social distancing cannot be achieved. Individuals under the age of 10 are not required to wear a mask. Masks are not required for patrons while they are sitting in their seat as long as distancing is maintained.

Seating is limited to a maximum of 10 individuals per group separated from other groups by at least 6 feet.

Masks are required when in line at the bar or food trucks. Fans cannot congregate in the bar or food truck areas. Patrons should eat and drink in their area of the lawn.

Kennedy said the park has hand sanitation stations, which were there even before the pandemic.

Those wishing to attend should perform their own daily symptom check before attending a Rock the Park concert. Any individual not feeling well should not attend.

Reporter April Helms can be reached at ahelms@thebeaconjournal.com