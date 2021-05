Content Submitted

The Tallmadge American Legion is offering flowers this Mother's Day weekend. Bouquets will be available from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday at the post, 35 Southwest Ave. Use the entrance to the Tallmadge cemetery.

There are 20 bouquet arrangements with a Happy Mother's Day card attached. The legion is asking for a donation of $12.