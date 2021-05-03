Northfield Village adds 4 part-time firefighters to department

Ken Lahmers

Special to MyTownNEO

NORTHFIELD – During a short meeting April 28, Village Council confirmed the mayor’s appointment of four part-timers to the fire department.

They are Nico Conforte, Jeffrey Gostkowski, John Repp and Adam Wagner. The appointments involve a one-year probationary period, and are subject to the passage of a pre-employment physical and drug screening.

In other action, Council confirmed the planning commission’s recommendation to approve a lot consolidation and revised plat request from Shawn and Bridgette Kelly for their 133 Summit Ave. property.

Council authorized the mayor to accept the quote of Brilliant Electric Sign Co. Ltd. of Brooklyn Heights for an electronic sign in front of Village Hall at a cost of not more than $35,000.

The 2021 appropriations were amended to include $4,350 for contractual services for tree removal associated with the Ledge Road Phase II reconstruction.

Transfers also were made from the general fund to the following funds: police pension, $7,000, $12,000 and $21,000; and fire levy, $1,000 and $4,000.

Village Engineer Daniel Collins reported bids will be opened May 6 for the Jefferson Drive drainage and pavement improvements project, while Coventry Drive will be the next street to be fully repaved in 2022.

A contract for the Jefferson Drive project could be awarded at Council’s May 12 meeting.

Mayor Jesse Nehez announced an online recreation board meeting will take place May 5 at 6:30 p.m.

Councilman Gary Vojtuch noted several residents received duplicate quarterly sewer billings. Service Director Jason Walters explained about 200 billings were duplicated by mistake, but he did not think any of the recipients double paid.

“We are trying to make sure that doesn’t happen again,” Walters said.

In other Northfield area news, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6768 will participate in a Memorial Day parade, and members are asking the public to honor fallen comrades by marching alongside the post.

The parade will line up between 8:30 and 9:30 a.m. at St. Barnabas Church and will step off at 10 a.m. No candy is to be distributed to people along the parade route. For further information, contact parade marshal Greg Findura at 216-310-9275 or email NordoniaParade@gmail.com.

New applications must be filed by Northfield residents if they wish for Veterans Hero Banners to be displayed during the 2022 and subsequent seasons.

Questions about the program should be directed to Tiffany Tompkins at 330-468-4360 or officeassistant@northfieldvillage-oh.gov or Lisa Rodriguez at 330-468-4363 or adminassistant@northfieldvillage-oh.gov.

