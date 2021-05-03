It's Fill a Bag, Feed a Family Week in Aurora

Submitted content

May 1 to 8 has been designated Fill a Bag, Feed a Family Week in Aurora in an effort to collect donations of food for needy families. Here, Mayor Ann Womer Benjamin, center, presents a proclamation supporting the effort to campaign co-chairmen Bruce Harris, left, and Scott McFerren. After the event was canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is the sixth time it has taken place. Volunteers dropped off food bags May 1 and will return to pick them up May 8. Anyone wishing to help can register at www.fillabag.org/aurora/2021 or email Harris at f2s.bruceh@gmail.com.