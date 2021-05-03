Twinsburg High School principal tapped to lead Ravenna schools

TWINSBURG -- The Twinsburg City Schools will say farewell to its current high school principal at the end of this school year, as she assumes the leadership role with the Ravenna City Schools.

Dr. Laura Hebert, who started with the Twinsburg school district in July 2018, will go from being a Twinsburg Tiger to a Ravenna Raven in the new school year, effective Aug. 1. The Ravenna school board unanimously approved hiring her at its April 26 meeting. She will be the fifth superintendent in Ravenna in 33 years.

Twinsburg Superintendent Kathryn Powers said that Hebert "embraced our school community and diligently worked to ensure that the academic, athletic, and extra/co-curricular programs offered our high school students are challenging, student-focused, and assist them in preparing for success after graduation."

"Dr. Hebert raised the bar of excellence and enthusiastically encouraged student voice and choice," Powers said. "Under her leadership, new and innovative courses were designed that provide a much more diverse and equitable menu of opportunities. We are saddened to see Dr. Hebert depart, however, we are excited for her as she

begins her new endeavor with the Ravenna City School District."

Powers said that with the approval of Hebert's contract, the Twinsburg schools will post the job for the next Twinsburg High School principal. Twinsburg High School has about 1,300 students.

"We will utilize our established hiring process for a building principal, which comprises focus groups and interviews and includes stakeholder participation," Powers said.

Hebert's starting salary will be $127,000. When she was first hired with the Twinsburg schools, her starting salary in a two-year contract was $116,841.

According to information from the Ravenna City Schools, the district has more than 2,200 students in grades pre-K through 12. The district serves students through a preschool program, three elementary schools, one middle school and one high school, and has nearly 185 certified staff members.

Hebert, an Ohio native, had been principal since 2011 at the 1,800-student Lloyd C. Bird High School in Chesterfield County Public Schools in Chesterfield, Va., before joining the Twinsburg schools. She earned her bachelor’s degree from The Ohio State University, her master’s degree from Ashland University, and her educational administration licensure from Longwood University in Virginia. In 2010, she earned her doctorate of education in educational leadership and policy from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University.

“I feel fortunate to be asked to lead the Ravenna school district and to be part of such a wonderful and supportive community,” Hebert said. “I have already learned how much pride everyone has for being part of the Raven community, and I’m excited to continue charting a course that helps us overcome obstacles and be a school district that makes everyone proud.”

Hebert said no matter what role she has served, she has always kept a sign above her desk that reads "Is it good for kids?"

“If we are always viewing decisions from the perspective of how it impacts kids, then they will have a positive experience with their education,” she said.

Hebert will succeed Dennis Honkala, who is retiring from the Ravenna schools at the end of the school year after 10 years.

Reporter Diane Smith, Record-Courier, contributed to this article.

Reporter April Helms can be reached at ahelms@thebeaconjournal.com