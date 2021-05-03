Children’s Book Week prize drawings offered at Aurora Memorial Library

Kent Weeklies

Aurora Memorial Library is celebrating Children’s Book Week, May 3-8, with a month-long opportunity to enter prize drawings. Patrons who check out three or more children’s books can enter one of four prize drawings. Prizes, which are on display at the library, include children’s books, toys and games. Children can place their drawing entry in the container that corresponds with the prize they wish to win.

Drawings for four different prizes will be held on May 29. For more information about this or other library programs, visit www.portagelibrary.org or call 330-562-6502. The library is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays. It is closed on Thursdays and Sundays.