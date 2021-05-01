Tallmadge voters to decide Republican council candidates, court officials, library levy

Staff report

MyTownNEO

In Tuesday's Primary Election, Tallmadge Republicans will decide which three Republicans will move forward to the fall election in the city council at-large race.

In addition, the Republican candidate for Stow Municipal Court judge will be chosen while the entire city will vote on a renewal levy for the Summit County Public Library.

.Polls for the Primary Election open at 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday May 4 and will close at 7:30 p.m.

The four Republicans running for the three at-large council seats are current Ward 3 councilman Jonathon Bollas, former Tallmadge Parks & Recreation assistant superintendent Adam Bozic, community member Rita Detorakis and current councilman at-large Dennis Loughry.

The seats are for four-year terms starting Jan 1, 2022.

More:Meet the candidates: Tallmadge Republicans seek at-large council seat

The top three Republican vote-getters will advance to the Nov. 2 general election, where they will face the only three Democratic Party candidates, who will automatically appear on the November ballot.

The three Democrats are current councilman at-large James Donovan, current appointed councilman at-large Christopher Grimm, and current Ward 4 councilwoman and council president Carol Siciliano-Kilway.

GOP voters will decide which Stow Municipal Court judge will receive the Republican Party's nomination to run for a six-year term this fall.

Stow Municipal Court Judges Lisa Coates, 53, and Kim Hoover, 67, are squaring off in the Republican Primary Election.

More:Stow Municipal Court judges square off in Republican primary May 4

The winner will advance to the November election ballot, where they could face opposition. There are no Democrats who filed by the February deadline to run in the Democrat primary on May 4. The deadline for independent and nonpartisan hopefuls to file to run in November is May 3; for write-in candidates, it is Aug. 23.

Coates is running for re-election because her current term expires at the end of 2021. Hoover, whose current term doesn't expire for four years, opted to run now against the court's other seated judge because of age limits for judicial candidates.

The Ohio Constitution does not allow people to run for a judge position once they turn 70.

Voters within the Akron-Summit County Public Library district will have the chance to vote on Issue 10, a 1.9-mill renewal levy.

The levy generates about $15.7 million annually, said Pam Hickson-Stevenson, the executive director of the library system. She added that the levy "provides 55% of the library’s revenue, so without those funds, every aspect of library service – materials, programs, services, hours, and staffing – will be affected negatively.”

More:Akron-Summit County library system seeks levy renewal

The levy would cost the owner of a $100,000 home about $4.21 per month, according to information provided by the library system.

The school districts covered by the Akron-Summit County Public Library’s 19 locations include Akron, Copley-Fairlawn, Coventry, Green, Manchester, Mogadore, Nordonia Hills, Norton, Revere, Springfield, Tallmadge and Woodridge. The residents of those school districts will have the opportunity to vote on the library levy renewal, Hickson-Stevenson said.

Polls are open on election day May 4 from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Early voting also is available at the Summit County Board of Elections office at 500 Grant St. in Akron. Hours are on May 2 from 1 to 5 p.m.; and on May 3 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Absentee ballots can be dropped off at board of elections until 7:30 p.m. May 4.

Visit www.summitcountyboe.gov online for details on the May 4 Primary..