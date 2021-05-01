Republicans to choose muni court judge candidate in Tuesday's primary

Staff report

MyTownNEO

Republican voters in Stow and Munroe Falls will help decide which Stow Municipal Court judge will receive the Republican Party's nomination to run for a six-year term this fall.

Stow Municipal Court Judges Lisa Coates, 53, and Kim Hoover, 67, are squaring off in the Republican primary election on Tuesday, May 4.

The winner will advance to the November election ballot, where they could face opposition. There are no Democrats who filed by the February deadline to run in the Democrat primary on May 4. The deadline for independent and nonpartisan hopefuls to file to run in November is May 3; for write-in candidates, it is Aug. 23.

Coates is running for re-election because her current term expires at the end of 2021. Hoover, whose current term doesn't expire for four years, opted to run now against the court's other seated judge because of age limits for judicial candidates.

The Ohio Constitution does not allow people to run for a judge position once they turn 70.

Polls are open on election day May 4 from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Early voting also is available at the Summit County Board of Elections office at 500 Grant St. in Akron. Early voting hours are May 2 from 1 to 5 p.m., and May 3 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Absentee ballots can be dropped off at board of elections until 7:30 p.m. May 4.

Visit www.summitcountyboe.gov online for details.