Class of 2021's graduation ceremony June 3

HUDSON — A date has been set for the high school's commencement program.

The graduation ceremony for the Class of 2021 will take place at 7 p.m. on June 3 at Blossom Music Center, 1145 Steels Corners Road, Cuyahoga Falls.

The gates will open for families at 5 p.m.

District spokesperson Sheryl Sheatzley said this is the first time that Hudson High School will have its graduation program at Blossom. For many years, the commencement ceremony occurred at E.J. Thomas Performing Arts Hall in Akron.

It will mark a return to a more traditional program after the Class of 2020 had a program at the Midway Twin Drive-In and a parade at the high school.

The Ohio Department of Education released guidelines for schools to follow for graduation ceremonies during the COVID-19 pandemic. The ODE recommends hosting the event outdoors, and Sheatzley said students and staff must be seated at least 3 feet apart, and parent groups at least 6 feet apart.

"Blossom Music Center meets most of these needs, and is in close proximity compared to other options," Sheatzley said.

She added that most of the venues that were large enough for an indoor ceremony were in Cleveland.

Masks will be required for all attendees.

Each graduate will receive four general admission tickets for seating in the pavilion. Shared-parenting accommodations will also be provided. Two more lawn tickets per graduate will be provided if needed and weather permitting, according to Sheatzley.

She noted seniors and their families have received information about how to secure tickets.

"The ticket provisions are based on COVID conditions and guidelines as they are known at this time and are subject to change if necessary," Sheatzley said.

