GOP judge race, library levy renewal request on primary ballot in Hudson

HUDSON — A GOP primary for municipal court judge and a request to renew a library levy are the two items on the ballot for city voters on Tuesday, May 4.

Hudson GOP voters in the upcoming week will help decide which Stow Municipal Court judge will receive the Republican Party's nomination to run for a six-year term this fall.

Stow Municipal Court Judges Lisa Coates, 53, and Kim Hoover, 67, are squaring off in the Republican primary election on May 4.

The winner will advance to the November election ballot, where they could face opposition, but it will not be from the opposing political party. There are no Democrats who filed by the February deadline to run in the Democrat primary on May 4. The deadline for independent and nonpartisan hopefuls to file to run in November is May 3; no one had filed as of Wednesday, April 28.

The deadline for write-in candidates to file is Aug. 23.

Coates is running for re-election because her current term expires at the end of 2021. Hoover, whose current term doesn't expire for four years, opted to run now against the court's other seated judge because of age limits for judicial candidates.

The Ohio Constitution does not allow people to run for a judge position once they turn 70.

Since there is a contested GOP primary, the Republican candidate for Stow Municipal Court Clerk of Courts — Mike Rasor — will appear on the May 4 ballot, but will advance to the November general election ballot.

Since there is not a contested Democratic primary in Summit County, no Democratic candidates will appear on the May ballot. All candidates will advance to the general election ballot in November.

Library levy renewal on ballot for Hudson voters

The Hudson Library and Historical Society also is seeking renewal of a 2.9-mill levy for five more years. The property tax measure is appearing on the ballot as Issue 1.

The levy costs $72.10 per $100,000 of home valuation per year.

The levy generates about $2.6 million annually and makes up about 66% of the library's operating revenue, according to E. Leslie Polott, executive director and curator of the library and historical society. The remaining amount of funding for the library comes from the Ohio Public Library Fund.

Voting information

Polls are open on election day May 4 from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Early voting also is available at the Summit County Board of Elections office at 500 Grant St. in Akron. Early voting hours are May 2 from 1 to 5 p.m., and May 3 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Absentee ballots can be dropped off at board of elections until 7:30 p.m. May 4.

Visit www.summitcountyboe.gov online for details.

