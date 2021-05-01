City, village GOP voters will weigh in on Stow Municipal Court judge's race

Many city and village GOP voters in the upcoming week will help decide which Stow Municipal Court judge will receive the Republican Party's nomination to run for a six-year term this fall.

Stow Municipal Court Judges Lisa Coates, 53, and Kim Hoover, 67, are squaring off in the Republican primary election on Tuesday, May 4.

The winner will advance to the November election ballot, where they could face opposition, but it will not be from the opposing political party. No Democrat filed to run for the judge's seat in the primary. The deadline for non-partisan and independent candidates to file to run for municipal court judge is May 3. No one had filed as of Wednesday, April 28.

Coates is running for re-election because her current term expires at the end of 2021. Hoover, whose current term doesn't expire for four years, opted to run now against the court's other seated judge because of age limits for judicial candidates.

The Ohio Constitution does not allow people to run for a judge position once they turn 70.

Since there is a contested GOP primary, the Republican candidate for Stow Municipal Court Clerk of Courts — Mike Rasor — will appear on the May 4 ballot.

In addition, the Republican candidates for Cuyahoga Falls mayor and city council will appear on the May 4 ballot, according to a Summit County Board of Elections official.

The GOP candidates in Cuyahoga Falls whose names will appear on the ballot are: Mayor, Meri Stemple; At Large Council, Evan Perrow and Jason Rickenbacher; Ward 1, Dave Davis; Ward 2, Eric Eisentraut; Ward 3, Amy Archer Paglia; Ward 4, Bradford Chapman; Ward 5, Lori A. Samerdak; Ward 6, Adam Miller; Ward 7, John Underwood; and Ward 8, Warren Capps.

All of these candidates are unopposed for the party's nomination and will advance to the November general election ballot.

Since there is not a contested Democratic primary in Summit County, no Democratic candidates will appear on the May ballot. All candidates will advance to the general election ballot in November.

Voters in the Woodridge Local School District will help decide the fate of Issue 10, a request to renew a 1.9-mill levy for the Akron-Summit County Public Library District for six more years.

The levy generates about $15.7 million annually, according to the library system.

The levy would continue to be collected in 2022, if passed. The levy would cost about $4.21 per month per $100,000 of property value, according to information provided by the library system.

Voting information

Polls are open on election day May 4 from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Early voting also is available at the Summit County Board of Elections office at 500 Grant St. in Akron. Early voting hours are May 2 from 1 to 5 p.m., and May 3 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Absentee ballots can be dropped off at board of elections until 7:30 p.m. May 4.

Visit www.summitcountyboe.gov online for details.

