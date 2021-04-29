Traffic signal installed at Second, Northland streets in Cuyahoga Falls

CUYAHOGA FALLS — Motorists veering from Front Street to Second Street or exiting southbound Route 8 on to Second will see a new traffic control measure.

A traffic signal will be fully operational at the intersection of Second and Northland streets starting at 9 a.m. on Monday, May 3. The light is currently flashing red in all four directions in a "test mode," according to Mayor Don Walters.

City Council on April 26 approved converting the intersection from a four-way stop to one with traffic signalization.

Walters said the state regulates where four-way stops and traffic signals can be set up.

"Originally there was no warrant to put a light there, however, we hired some more experts to look a little deeper," Walters said. "We found a way that we could do it legally…It should be a lot safer."

To install a traffic light, an intersection must meet at least one of the eight warrants listed in the federal Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices, according to Walters. The warrants typically deal with issues such as traffic volume during a set period of time, pedestrian volume, school crossings and crash history.

"We originally did not meet any [of the eight warrants]," Walters said. "We hired a traffic engineer and they did an updated count of cars and traffic flow and grouping analysis. They found that we met [the warrant for] adding a light to enhance a coordinated signal system."

Council member Jerry James (D-7) thanked the administration for installing the signal and noted he's heard many safety concerns about that intersection from residents.

"When I go door-to-door, there's all kinds of complaints about near-accidents and accidents," James said. "…[I have] a little bit of a concern of when people are exiting the highway, there's not much of a stretch there if there's a red light…but I think it's just something that [drivers] need to get used to. I think this is a safety precaution that's going to help everybody."

Traffic exiting from southbound Route 8 on to Second Street must yield to traffic on Second, according to the engineering department.

