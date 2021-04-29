Tallmadge American Legion plans Memorial Day remembrance

As was the case last year, Tallmadge's 2021 Memorial Day observance will only include a remembrance at the city cemetery, with no parade and no pancake breakfast.

The city opened the door for a potential parade last Sunday when the Tallmadge Little Parade marched around the Circle, and Tallmadge Mayor Dave Kline said that the Memorial Day Parade could operate under similar restraints.

However, Memorial Day organizers American Legion Kneil-Lawrentz Post 255 opted to cancel the parade for the second year in a row.

"A lot of the clubs haven't been meeting, so that was a big drawback there, and we weren't sure what we were going to be able to do as far as parades went at that time," Commander Jim Forsythe said.

Instead, they will only hold the 153rd consecutive Memorial Day remembrance at 10 a.m. on May 31 at the Tallmadge Cemetery gazebo. The ceremony will include local Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts, first responders, color guard, honor guard, Tallmadge City Schools band, city officials and members of the American Legion Post.

Ella Bozic, 10, will sing the National Anthem.

Forsythe added the Legion and local Scout troops will place flags on gravesites at 6 p.m. on May 28, and he encouraged relatives to visit the cemetery at that time to ensure their graves are located.

The remembrance is open to the public, but will also be live-streamed to the city's YouTube channel.

Earlier that morning, Ritchie's Sporting Goods will also hold its 28th Memorial 5K. There will be three races: ladies only at 7:30 a.m., an open 5K at 8 a.m. and a 1-mile at 8:45 a.m.

There will be early packet pickup on Saturday, May 29, from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. at Ritchie's, 137 South Ave., for those who preregister at http://bit.ly/tallmadgememorial5k. Day-of race packet pickup will begin at 6:30 a.m. at World Elite, 81 Northwest Ave.

