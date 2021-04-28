Spring cleanup, garage sales, shredding set in Northfield Village

Kent Weeklies

Northfield Village will have its annual spring cleanup during the entire month of May, with dumpsters placed at service department facilities at 199 Ledge Road and 68 Houghton Road.

The service is for village residents only. Prohibited items are paint, tires, refrigerators and air conditioning units. During the cleanup, home improvement permit fees will be waived and are valid 60 days from issuance only.

Meanwhile, community garage sale days will be May 22 and 23 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. No permit fees will be charged on those days.

Residents can call Lisa Rodriquez at 330-468-4363 to have an application emailed or they can pick up garage sale applications in the red box near the entrance door at 199 Ledge Road. The village will provide a list of sellers for anyone who is interested.

Residents also are reminded shredding day for residents only will be July 17 from 9 a.m. to noon or until the truck is filled. Location is the service facility at 68 Houghton Road.

Residents must show IDs, and they can bring boxes and/or bags. Staples on documents are OK, but no paper clips or binders. Unloading will be provided.

Any questions about the spring cleanup, garage sale days or shredding day can be asked by calling the service department at 330-468-4363.