Nordonia Chamber sponsoring circus-themed expo in November

Kent Weeklies

MACEDONIA -- The 2021 Community Expo is scheduled for Nov. 13 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The event, which will be themed "The Greatest Expo on Earth," will be at the Nordonia High School, 8006 S. Bedford Road in Macedonia.

The 2020 expo, scheduled for March that year, was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Features will include cotton candy, popcorn, face painting, games, raffles and more. Rockin’ Frocks is teaming up with Best Buddies from the high school for a fashion show at noon. Bands from the high school and middle school will perform in the cafeteria. Health screenings will be offered again this year by UH Ahuja Medical Center.

Refreshments will be provided by Reinecker’s; proceeds from the Food Court sales will benefit Nordonia Band Aides.

Vendor booth space is still available. To reserve a booth or for details, call the Chamber at 330-467-8956, or email laura@nordoniahillschamber.org.