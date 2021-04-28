Macedonia Council names new clerk

Ken Lahmers

Special to MyTownNEO

MACEDONIA – City Council will have a new clerk as of April 29 after members OK’d hiring Jonathan D. Hoover at their April 22 meeting. He will replace Amanda Trzaska, who resigned in February.

Meanwhile, Council appointed Michelle Krysinski as the city’s representative to the Summit County Board of Health, replacing Dr. Amy Arnold.

Hoover is subject to a one-year probationary period ending April 28, 2022. He will receive $22 per hour for a maximum of 24 hours per week, and will receive no health care benefits. Council president Jan Tulley said several applications were received for the clerk’s job, and the top three candidates were interviewed.

Krysinski is a revenue cycle director at the Cleveland Clinic in Independence, where she has worked since 1997. Her term runs through 2025.

In other action, Council designated the following banks as depositories for city funds: PNC, Chase, Huntington, Fifth Third, Key and First National, and set up to $25 million as the maximum amount of active and interim funds that can be deposited at each bank.

Finance director John Veres explained the depositories list is updated every five years.

Council authorized the mayor to enter into an agreement with the Northeast Ohio Public Energy Council to accept the 2021 energized community grant worth $29,000. Mayor Nick Molnar said the money will be used to install LED lighting at the recreation center.

City participation in the Ohio Department of Transportation’s 2021-22 road salt purchasing program was authorized. Service director John Knottavange said the cost per ton will be known after the bidding process is completed this summer.

To pave the way for restructuring the parks and recreation department, Council is considering amending the compensation schedule for non-union employees who work in that department. That legislation went on to second reading at the next Council meeting on May 6.

Parks-Rec director Jason Chadock said staff members in the department have conducted several meetings in recent weeks, and have looked at ways other communities structure their rec departments. Some position titles will be renamed, but Chadock stressed the restructuring will not increase the department’s overall budget.

Molnar read a proclamation that the city will observe May 9-15 as National Police Week, and expressed appreciation to Andrea May, who is retiring after 20-plus years of service with the city. She has worked for a handful of departments, most recently finance.

The mayor also announced dumpsters will remain along the East Aurora access driveway to City Hall until May 2 for items residents want to discard. The service is for residents only, and no hazardous materials are accepted.

