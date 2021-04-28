Industrial building, training studio OK'd by planners

Ken Lahmers

Planners OK industrial building, in-home training studio

TWINSBURG – Another multi-tenant industrial building is coming to Cornerstone Business Park at East Aurora Road and Chamberlin Road, while a personal training studio is coming to an Alling Drive home.

The city’s planning commission OK’d a revised final site plan for the industrial building and a conditional use permit for the in-home studio at its April 19 meeting.

A site plan previously was approved for the 279,000-square-foot Scannell Properties building on 17.9 acres, but a handful of changes were made, including adding 40 box-truck parking spaces surrounded by 8-foot security fencing.

The building was shifted to the west to accommodate the box-truck parking area off Independence Parkway. Access to the employee parking area will be off Independence Parkway and access for trucks off Chamberlin Road.

A proposed access point off East Aurora Road was eliminated, and landscaping is planned along the perimeter of the property.

Meanwhile, Dr. Larry Miller was granted a CZC to locate a personal training studio in the basement of his home on Alling Drive. It is subject to Ethan’s Green Homeowners Association and City Council approval. Such use is permitted in the R-4 residential zoning district.

Miller, a retired dentist, said he will work with individuals by appointment, using some specialized equipment.

OTHER BUSINESS

A lot split and consolidation was approved for 11.8 acres owned by Little India Inc. from 9759 to 9789 Chamberlin Road. Three parcels of 10 acres, 40,405 square feet and 35,564 square feet will be created from four parcels. There are two homes on the land, and one will be built on the empty lot.

The land is zoned R-4 single-family residential and is surrounded by R-4-zoned properties and single-family homes to the north, south and west and the city’s Mortus Park to the east. Engineering review of a utilities plan is pending, and City Council must approve the final plat.

Also approved was a revised site plan for parking expansion at Path Master at 1960 Midway Drive, subject to final engineering review of stormwater management plans.

Founded in 1976 by Randall Van Scoy, the firm is a distributor of traffic control equipment serving Ohio, western Pennsylvania, Kentucky and West Virginia. Products include replacement cabinets, signals and parts, while services include technical assistance and field support.

Path Master plans to build a 4,800-square-foot addition to its existing 28,887-square-foot building in the I-2 limited industrial zoning district, thus creating an area for training and offices. An original site plan was OK’d by the planning panel in March 2019.

The revised plan will allow expanded parking at the rear of the building addition, which will increase spaces from 32 to 57. The proposed addition will boost the building size to 31,687 square feet on a 3-acre parcel, resulting in building coverage of 24.2 percent.

