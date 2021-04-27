Several Twinsburg area issues on May ballot

TWINSBURG -- A city levy, a school renewal levy and rezoning issues are among the items Twinsburg area residents will find on the May ballot.

Voters in the city of Twinsburg will decide the fate of Issue 2, a new 2.4-mill property tax levy which, if approved, would generate $1.7 million a year for the city's safety forces.

The city has placed the tax levy on the ballot for the purpose of providing funding for capital improvements for the police and fire departments.

Of the total millage requested, 0.7 mills would generate funds for police officer pensions, another 0.7 mills would go for firefighter pensions, while 1.0 would go for police/fire capital improvements. If passed, the levy would cost the owner of a $100,000 about $7 a month.

Issue 6

Voters within the Twinsburg City School District will have the opportunity to vote on Issue 6, a 10-year, 5.12 mill renewal levy for the Twinsburg City Schools.

The levy generates just under $5.2 million per year for the district and makes up about 10.4% of the district's fiscal year 2020 operating budget, said Superintendent Kathryn Powers.

Treasurer Martin Aho said the levy would cost the owner of a $100,000 home $156.80 annually.

Powers said that the renewal has received several endorsements, including from Reminderville Village Council and Reminderville Mayor Sam Alonso; the Twinsburg Township Trustees; and Twinsburg City Council Twinsburg Mayor Ted Yates; and the Twinsburg Chamber of Commerce.

Rezoning issues

If approved by Twinsburg voters, two parcels will be rezoned to accommodate residential development in the May 4 election.

Issue 3 asks for the rezoning of 12.3 acres at 1816 E. Aurora Road from its current commercial (C-2) to R-5 single family cluster district zoning. The property is owned by Hillview Company.

Issue 4 seeks the rezoning of 13.3 acres on Ravenna Road and also owned by Hillview Company. Currently zoned industrial (I-2), if the issue is approved, it would change to R-5 single family cluster district zoning.

Rob Benjamin, vice president and director of real estate for Heritage Development and the spokesperson for Hillview Company, said the first parcel on East Aurora and Chamberlin roads is on the other side of the Whispering Woods development, which was recently completed.

The parcel on Ravenna Road would have between 35 and 40 lots, Benjamin said, with housing prices "starting in the low $300,000." The proposed development on East Aurora Road, or Route 82, would be aimed toward families, while the Ravenna Road development would strive to attract empty nesters, although "there would be no age restrictions."

Polling place moved in Twinsburg Township

Township manager Rob Kagler said that township voters should go to the Humane Society of Summit County on May 4, at 7996 Darrow Road, instead of the township hall.

Voting information

Polls are open on election day May 4 from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Early voting also is available at the Summit County Board of Elections office at 500 Grant St. in Akron. Hours through April 30 are from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.; on May 2 from 1 to 5 p.m., and on May 3 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Visit www.summitcountyboe.gov online for details.

