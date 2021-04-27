Macedonia road, rec center lot paving to cost nearly $1 million

Ken Lahmers

Special to MyTownNEO

MACEDONIA – Nearly $1 million in paving projects will be carried out in the city this summer after Council awarded two contracts at its April 22 session.

Specialized Construction Inc. of Cuyahoga Heights will resurface several streets for $749,371, which was considerably less than the engineer’s estimate of $940,000, while Perrin Asphalt of Akron will pave the recreation center parking lot for $223,385.

In addition to annual preventative maintenance, streets to be paved are Atterbury Drive, Red Bush Lane and Iroquois Run from Shepard Hills Boulevard to Apache Run. City Engineer Joe Gigliotti said two bids were received for the project, which also includes curb upgrades on Iroquois from Shepard Hills to Shoshone Trail.

Meanwhile, Gigliotti said the city received nine bids for the rec center lot repaving and the addition of nine handicapped spaces closer to the rec center’s entrance.

Gigliotti said the street paving will commence in May and the parking lot paving on May 10. The rec center will be closed for at least the first week of the project.

In another infrastructure-related matter, Council authorized the engineer to prepare plans and bid specs, and the mayor to advertise for bids, for Valley View Road drainage improvements south of Twinsburg Road.

The work will be entirely paid for with Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District cost share funds.

The project is expected to alleviate excessive standing water along the road and in ditches near addresses 8207, 8189 and 8193, where no catch basins or storm sewers currently exist. Because the land is flat, proper surface drainage cannot occur.

The new system will capture surface water from the road. The storm sewer will empty into a creek in Hudson, for which Hudson officials have granted permission. All work will occur in the public right-of-way.

Council also OK’d amendments to an ordinance regulating the operation of snowmobiles, off-highway motorcycles and all-terrain vehicles. It makes permits to operate those vehicles valid for just one year instead of indefinitely, and a permit cannot be issued sooner than one year from the date of any violation.

Contact the newspaper at newsleader@recordpub.com.