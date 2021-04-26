Vaccine clinic dates set for Twinsburg High School teens

TWINSBURG -- Families of Twinsburg High School students ages 16 and older can have their teens vaccinated on April 29 and 30 at R.B. Chamberlin Middle School.

The second round of the Pfizer vaccine will be done May 20 and 21, said Superintendent Kathryn Powers.

Families who want their child to be vaccinated were asked to return a survey that was emailed to them

Discount Drug Mart will again be working with the district on administering the vaccines, Powers said. The pharmacy chain assisted with the district's vaccine clinics for the staff at the Twinsburg City Schools.

On March 29, eligibility was expanded to those ages 16 and older living in Ohio, according to information sent by the state. FDA emergency use authorization only allows those ages 16 and 17 to receive the Pfizer vaccine.

Reporter April Helms can be reached at ahelms@thebeaconjournal.com