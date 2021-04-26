ReWorks to hold document shredding event May 1

Kent Weeklies

A document shredding and recycling event will be held Saturday, May 1, at ReWorks’ Household Hazardous Waste Recycling Center located at 1201 Graham Road in Stow from 9 a.m. until noon. The event is free to Summit County residents and businesses. There is a limit of 10 file boxes or 10 paper shopping bags per vehicle. No household hazardous waste will be accepted at this event.

Each year ReWorks has six different Document Shredding and Recycling events beginning in May with the last event in October. ReWorks will hold additional free on-site document shredding and recycling events June 5 in Fairlawn, July 10 in Macedonia, Aug.7 in Green, Sept. 11 in Barberton and Oct. 2 in Akron.

“We select locations throughout Summit County because ReWorks serves the whole of our county. Summit County residents and businesses are welcome to any of the ReWorks Document Shredding and Recycling Events,” stated Marcie Kress, executive director, ReWorks. For a list of all dates, locations, and COVID-19 instructions, visit www.summitreworks.com/shredding.

ReWorks is Summit County’s Solid Waste Management Authority. ReWorks provides solutions and leadership to empower Summit County communities, institutions and businesses to develop and utilize environmentally sound, cost-effective recycling and waste management strategies.