St. Barnabas principal raises the roof over successful fundraiser

NORTHFIELD CENTER -- "Good morning, St. Barnabas! We're on the roof!"

This is how Erin Faetanini, the principal, started the school day on April 19 literally shouting from the rooftop of the school.

"It's going to be a great day," Faetanini continued in her morning announcement. "I'll see you at recess. Bring a book, bring a note, and I can pull it up with this handy dandy little pulley system. We are going to have a lot of fun. I'll see you after announcements!"

Faetanini's outdoor office arrangements were the result of the school's fundraiser on Jan. 28. St. Barnabas School had a socially distanced DanceFit Challenge event, where students received pledges for minutes danced. Faetanini promised to work one full day on the rooftop if students raised $20,000.

The students ultimately raised $28,000.

"It was a beautiful day," said Jessica Endress, a spokesperson for the school. "Mrs. Faetnaini was up there from 7:30 to 3. She had a blast with the kids at recess. She received tons of cute notes and letters from them, she read books, line danced, played Mrs. Faetanini Says (Simon Says) and played ball with them."

Students wanting to give Faetanini notes, books or other items could place them in a small basket, which could be raised and lowered by a pulley system.

The money raised from the DanceFit challenge will be used to enhance the St. Barnabas educational activities and experiences.

