Plans explore companies' housing, parking of trucks in Macedonia

Ken Lahmers

Special to MyTownNEO

MACEDONIA – Several items, including the erection of a large building for housing trucks at Dominion Energy and an occupancy permit/screening of parked trucks at IL Logistics, were discussed at the planning commission’s April 19 session.

IL Logistics at 895 E. Highland Road received approval subject to administrative review, while the proposed Dominion Energy building at 9796 Shepard Road (between the United Pentecostal Church of Macedonia and I-480) was tabled until variance requests are acted upon by the board of zoning appeals.

IL Logistics plans to use 3,200 square feet in an existing building for storage, office space and training of drivers, and plans to park 10 to 12 26-foot box trucks in the back, with access off Valley View Drive. The site is in an L-1 limited industrial zoning district.

Company spokesman Timothy Tapscott said two or three employees would work in the office/warehouse, and 20 people could be on site during training. No containers would be stored outside.

The board recommended that landscaping be placed near an access point along East Highland Road to screen the trucks parked in back from the street.

Dominion Energy plans to erect a 16,000-square-foot, one-story building to be used for truck parking, locker rooms and showers, a staff work room and restrooms, with a new entrance/exit point off Shepard Road.

Use and setback variances must be granted by the BZA, and Dominion still must come up with a landscaping plan for the north and east sides of the property.

OTHER BUSINESS

Signage at Walmart, Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers and St. Gregorio’s Indian Orthodox Church was approved, while signage at L’amour Nail Care was tabled.

Walmart at Macedonia Commons plans to reduce its overall signage from 712 to 650 square feet, with its main wall sign reduced in size by 60 percent. A spokesman said the local changes are in line with a nationwide signage revamp.

Raising Cane’s, which is renovating the former Steak-N-Shake restaurant at 597 E. Aurora Road, plans to install four wall signs, one mural sign and one monument sign on the building and property.

The total signage would be 265 square feet, which is more than the 159 square feet the zoning code allows, thus requiring the company to obtain variances from the BZA.

St. Gregorio’s at 1252 E. Aurora Road plans to revise lettering on the front of the building, light some icon pictures and back-light the signage instead of ground-light it. A variance from the BZA is needed for the back-lighting portion.

The L’amour Nail Care sign would be about 16 feet wide with “L’amour” in script letters, “nail” and “care” in block caps on two lines and a circular logo in front of L’amour.

City planner Brian Frantz said the script letters go against code standards, so the board was reluctant to OK the signage until that issue is resolved. Two options are changing L’amour to block letters or getting approval for script letters from plaza owner, the Osborne Capital Group.

The panel granted conditional zoning certificates for oversized detached garages to Max Bacher at 9692 N. Bedford Road and Richard Marzen at 8159 S. Bedford Road.

Bacher plans to build a 40-by-26-foot garage with a height of 15 feet beside his house and in front of a 29-by-24-foot accessory building on his 1.5 acres, while Marzen plans to build a 24-by-36-foot garage behind his house.

A variance from the BZA would be needed for Bacher’s project, while a variance could be avoided for Marzen’s project depending upon how height is interpreted in the zoning code.

Contact the newspaper at newsleader@recordpub.com.