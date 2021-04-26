Trustees set rules for using Beacon Hills Park

Ken Lahmers

Special to MyTownNEO

NORTHFIELD CENTER – As final work is being done on improvements at Beacon Hills Park, township trustees adopted rules for the park’s use at an April 19 special meeting.

Improvements were made at the park at Beacon Hills Boulevard and Pleasantview Drive with money from a $114,885 NatureWorks grant from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

A pavilion with lighting was built, the tennis and basketball courts were upgraded, playground equipment was refurbished and moved from Crestwood Park, parking and benches were added and drainage issue were resolved.

The grant funded 75 percent of the total cost, with about $43,000 coming from the township’s general fund. The park has been closed for the past several months while the improvements were being made.

The rules for use of the park will be posted at both entrances. The park will be open from 7 a.m. to dusk, with no parking allowed on the grass and no motorized vehicles allowed anywhere except in the paved parking lot.

Smoking, alcohol and drugs are prohibited on the property; dogs must always be on a leash and under control of the owners; and pet owners must clean up after their animals and dispose of waste in a proper receptacle.

No grills are permitted to be used, no open fires or loud music are allowed, trees and vegetation cannot be disturbed and no solicitation and commercial activity can take place.

No camping, hitting golf balls and littering are allowed; all trash must be disposed of in proper receptacles; firearms, fireworks and projectiles cannot be discharged; and feeding, hunting, trapping and molesting of wildlife are prohibited.

The new pavilion can be used on a first-come, first-use basis or by township reservation, and use of staples, nails and tape is prohibited in the pavilion.

The rules further state “anyone damaging any township property will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law, all persons using the park do so at their own risk and the township assumes no responsibility or liability for any injury or loss or damage to any personal property.”

OTHER BUSINESS

Trustees voted to use a $750 community event sponsorship grant from the Northeast Ohio Public Energy Council for an Arbor Day tree dedication May 1 at 10 a.m. at Beacon Hills Park.

The two trees to be planted are in memory of deceased former township administrator Sam Ciocco and former service director Rick Youel.

Participation in the Summit County engineer’s 2021 catch basin repair program was authorized. Eighteen catch basins will be repaired at a cost of $32,400, with the funds coming from the permissive motor vehicle license tax.

Trustees approved paying zoning board members through the ADP payroll program as 1099 miscellaneous non-employees rather than as employees who receive W-2 forms. The change is effective as of the second quarter of 2021.

