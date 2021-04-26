East Pioneer Trail plat in Aurora to be corrected

By Ken Lahmers

Special to the Aurora Advocate

Four items, including a long-awaited plat correction of a strip of land along East Pioneer Trail west of Beljon Lane, were accepted for study at the Aurora Planning commission’s April 21 meeting.

When the strip of land at what is now the Preserves at Beljon Farm was platted in 1926, East Pioneer Trail was built outside the public right-of-way. In recent years, a Portage Common Pleas Court judge ruled in favor of the city that the plat be corrected.

Law Director Dean DePiero explained the proposed dedication/vacation plat corrects the public right-of-way without moving the existing road. Five lots on the north side of the road will become slightly smaller and five on the south side will become slightly larger.

Sommers Real Estate Group LLC of Chardon is developing a total of 87 lots in the Preserves at Beljon Farm. The developer also would convey a strip of land to the city for a connection to Paddock River Preserve to the north of East Pioneer Trail.

“This will resolve the longstanding survey problem,” said Richard Sommers of the Sommers Real Estate Group.

A parking plan for Evexia Cafe and Market also was accepted for study. Bryan and J.J. Garber plan to open the business in the former Aurora Veterinary Clinic building at South Aurora Road and Maple Lane. The 0.93-acre parcel is in a C-1 shopping zoning district.

The zoning code requires planning commission approval of any parking facilities located in a front yard, and the Garbers are proposing to add three spaces in the front yard, bringing total parking to 28 spaces.

The Garbers are seeking a tax abatement from City Council for the project. The abatement ordinance was on second reading at Council’s April 26 meeting. If the abatement is approved, the Garbers hope to open the business later this year.

Meanwhile, two couples are seeking wetlands setback variances from the planning panel for adjacent properties on East Garfield Road. They are Jeff and Meghan Bradish at 660 E. Garfield and Jan and Tina Bruecklmeier at 720 E. Garfield.

The Bradishes are seeking a 74-foot variance for a driveway on their 14 acres, while the Bruecklmeiers are seeking a 75-foot variance for a driveway and a 13-foot variance for grading during construction of a proposed house.

Public hearings on the variances will take place at the planning panel’s May 5 meeting at 6:30 p.m. Both variance requests have been sent to the Chagrin River Watershed Partners for review.

The red shaded area on this map shows the stretch along East Pioneer Trail where the planning commission is studying a plat correction for 10 lots at the Preserves at Beljon Farm. Beljon Lane is at right. AURORA PLANNING-ZONING DEPT.

This sketch shows the layout and proposed parking spaces at the property at South Aurora Road and Maple Lane where a cafe and market is planned. AURORA PLANNING-ZONING DEPT.