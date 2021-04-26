Twinsburg commencement will be at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

TWINSBURG -- The class of 2021 will have its commencement ceremonies May 24 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland.

The school board unanimously approved using the facility, the home of the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Cleveland Monsters, at its Wednesday meeting.

Superintendent Kathryn Powers said that typically the district uses E.J. Thomas Hall in Akron; however, with social distancing restrictions that facility was not large enough to accommodate the 325 students in this year's graduating class. At Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, five tickets per student will be available, and possibly six. Tickets would be distributed online, and families will be able to chose their seats in advance. Commencement ceremonies will be May 24, starting at 7 p.m.

In addition, each family of a graduating senior will be given a parking token "so they won't have to pay for parking," Powers said.

"I think our parents and our graduates will have a memorable event," Powers said.

Board vice president Mark Curtis said he was "excited about Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse." Attempts at other area facilities hadn't panned out, he added, but "in pivoting, we are in a better situation, especially with parking and tickets."

Reporter April Helms can be reached at ahelms@thebeaconjournal.com