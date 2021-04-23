Munroe Falls brick fundraiser to end in May

Staff Report

Munroe Falls Parks Board is still holding its Veterans Memorial brick fundraiser, and the fundraiser closes after Memorial Day, May 31.

Engraved bricks will replace the walkway under the existing memorial on Munroe Falls Avenue next to City Hall at Guise Park. The original structure was designed in 1988 by Carl Floyd, who is known mostly for environmentally appropriate sculptures meant to be used and admired by the general public.

Anyone who would still like a brick can visit https://www.bricksrus.com/donorsite/mfveteransmemorial or reach out to the Park Board through Facebook or at MunroeFallsParkBoard@googlegroups.com.