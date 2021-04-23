Hudson High School planning prom for May 15

HUDSON — As the school year winds down, a rite of passage for high school seniors is returning after being canceled last year due to COVID-19.

Hudson High School will have its senior prom on May 15 from 6:30 to 11 p.m. at the Hyatt Regency Cleveland at the Arcade. The theme is "A Night Under the Stars."

"The kids are so excited to be able to have prom," said Sheryl Sheatzley, spokesperson for the school district.

Dinner and dancing will occur in the same location, and the state's COVID-19 guidelines for proms will be followed, according to Sheatzley.

Ten attendees will be assigned to each table for the meal and school officials will keep a record of where everyone is sitting. The tables will be set up so that appropriate social distancing can occur.

Students will have to wear masks, with Sheatzley noting she felt a lot of young people will take the opportunity to make a fashion statement.

"We're thinking the kids will probably get pretty creative with their masks," Sheatzley said. "…Matching masks with their dresses."

Temperatures will "most likely" be taken for each student entering prom, according to Sheatzley.

All attendees had to purchase a ticket ahead of time and students who are bringing a date from another high school had to get a waiver signed.

"They know exactly who's coming," Sheatzley said. "They're going to know exactly who's sitting at each dinner table. It's pretty restrictive, but it always is. It's not just due to COVID."

For prom, the district will be following the Ohio Department of Health's Responsible Restart Ohio guidelines. Some of those guidelines include:

• Any attendee or employee who has COVID-19 symptoms or has been recently exposed to someone with COVID-19 should stay home;

• Social distancing, with at least 6 feet between people, must be maintained whenever possible;

• Dancing and live entertainment are permitted;

• Face masks should be used whenever 6-foot distancing cannot be consistently maintained;

• Whenever seated, attendees should be in groups of no more than 10, with at least 6 feet in between;

• Tables should be 6 feet apart (unless separated by a physical barrier) and seat no more than 10 people per table. Masks are to be worn when not actively eating or drinking (food and drink are optional); and

• Attendees are required to wash or sanitize hands when entering the event and hand-washing and/or sanitizing stations must be provided throughout the venue.

Details are still being worked out for the graduation ceremony and Sheatzley said she expects details to be released soon.

